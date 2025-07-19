Left Menu

Fukushima Soil: A Symbol of Safety or Public Outcry?

Decontaminated yet slightly radioactive soil from Fukushima arrived at the Japanese PM's office to demonstrate its safe reuse. The soil, part of efforts to recycle 14 million cubic meters gathered since the 2011 nuclear disaster, is intended for lawn foundation, despite public concerns and protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 19-07-2025 12:30 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 12:30 IST
Fukushima Soil: A Symbol of Safety or Public Outcry?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Japan

The Japanese government has initiated an effort to reassure the public of the safety of decontaminated soil from Fukushima by transporting it to the Prime Minister's office. This soil, contaminated during the 2011 nuclear disaster, is set to be reused as foundational material at the PM's Tokyo residence.

This marks the first application of the soil, apart from experiments, since the catastrophic meltdown at Fukushima Daiichi plant. The disaster released large quantities of radioactive material, necessitating the collection of 14 million cubic meters of soil now stored near the original site.

The initiative follows strict guidelines from the Environment Ministry and the International Atomic Energy Agency. However, despite these measures, public skepticism remains high, leading to the cancellation of other projects utilizing the decontaminated soil in public areas.

TRENDING

1
EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

 Global
2
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
3
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025