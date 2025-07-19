Fukushima Soil: A Symbol of Safety or Public Outcry?

The Japanese government has initiated an effort to reassure the public of the safety of decontaminated soil from Fukushima by transporting it to the Prime Minister's office. This soil, contaminated during the 2011 nuclear disaster, is set to be reused as foundational material at the PM's Tokyo residence.

This marks the first application of the soil, apart from experiments, since the catastrophic meltdown at Fukushima Daiichi plant. The disaster released large quantities of radioactive material, necessitating the collection of 14 million cubic meters of soil now stored near the original site.

The initiative follows strict guidelines from the Environment Ministry and the International Atomic Energy Agency. However, despite these measures, public skepticism remains high, leading to the cancellation of other projects utilizing the decontaminated soil in public areas.