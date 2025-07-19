Andhra Pradesh Sets Benchmark in Waste Processing Under Naidu's Leadership

In a bid to transform Andhra Pradesh into a pioneer in waste processing, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed state officials to enhance utility systems and waste management. Naidu, while touring an integrated waste facility in Tukivakam village, stressed the importance of setting a national standard.

During his inspection, the Chief Minister pressed for innovative solutions, such as sending recycled waste to energy plants. Officials were instructed to ensure effective waste management within a 50 km radius of Tirupati and to replicate these efforts in Visakhapatnam.

Naidu also focused on the significance of converting household and market vegetable waste into manure, emphasizing sustainable and eco-friendly practices as key aspects of the state's waste management agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)