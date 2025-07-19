Left Menu

Vishnusurya Projects Lands Major Desalination Plant Contract

Vishnusurya Projects and Infra Ltd has won a Rs 103.07 crore contract from JWIL Infra Ltd for a desalination plant in Chennai. The project, to be completed in 17 months, aims to supply potable water to Tambaram and nearby village panchayats. CEO V Sanal Kumar expressed pride in contributing to this social initiative.

Vishnusurya Projects and Infra Ltd, a prominent construction and infrastructure company, has secured a significant contract from JWIL Infra Ltd valued at Rs 103.07 crore. The agreement involves the engineering, procurement, and construction of a new desalination plant in Chennai.

The proposed plant, with a capacity of 400 million litres per day, is designed to serve over 22.67 lakh people in Tambaram and adjacent village panchayats. The project timeline is set for completion in 17 months, as per the company's statement issued on Saturday.

V Sanal Kumar, CEO and Whole-time Director, commented on the achievement, indicating pride in joining the mission to provide clean drinking water. This contract adds to their portfolio of successful water distribution projects across Tamil Nadu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

