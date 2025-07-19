Tragedy Strikes: Vehicle Ploughs Through LA Nightclub Queue
A vehicle crashed into a crowd outside a Los Angeles nightclub, injuring 30. The incident occurred along Santa Monica Boulevard, East Hollywood, with three critically injured. A gunshot wound was discovered on one victim, prompting an extensive LAPD investigation.
In the early hours of Saturday, tragedy unfolded in Los Angeles as a vehicle ploughed through a crowd waiting to enter a bustling nightclub, leaving 30 people injured.
According to Capt Adam Van Gerpen of the Los Angeles City Fire Department, the incident occurred along Santa Monica Boulevard in East Hollywood, sending critically injured victims to nearby hospitals. The Fire Department confirmed three individuals remained in critical condition.
Van Gerpen reported that the majority of those hit were women, who were in line for the nightclub when the vehicle also collided with a taco truck and a valet stand. In a startling revelation, paramedics found that one of the injured had suffered a gunshot wound. The Los Angeles Police Department has launched an extensive investigation into the incident.
