Chaos on Santa Monica Boulevard: Car Crash, Gunshots, and Heroic Acts

A vehicle collided with a crowd outside a Los Angeles nightclub, injuring 30 people. After the crash, which also targeted a taco truck and valet stand, bystanders assaulted the driver. The driver had a gunshot wound, and police are investigating the incident while searching for the shooter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 19-07-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 20:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a shocking incident early Saturday, a vehicle plowed into a crowd of people outside a bustling Los Angeles nightclub, injuring 30 individuals and spurring immediate intervention by shocked bystanders. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the driver had sustained a gunshot wound, prompting a comprehensive investigation to apprehend the suspected shooter.

Authorities reported that a total of 23 victims were rushed to nearby hospitals, with at least three in critical condition after the dramatic collision along Santa Monica Boulevard in East Hollywood. The vehicle, identified as a Nissan Versa, careened into a line of nightlife enthusiasts, a taco truck, and a valet stand before coming to a halt.

The attack, entwined with an earlier altercation outside the establishment, saw the venue - Vermont Hollywood - which was hosting a reggae/hip hop event, embroiled in chaos. According to witnesses, gunshots rang out following the crash, causing widespread panic. The search continues for a suspect described as wearing a blue jersey and wielding a silver revolver.

