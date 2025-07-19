Eliminating Plastic: Andhra Pradesh's Battle Against Environmental Threats
Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu called for eliminating plastic to protect the environment, citing health and ecological risks. He announced plans to make the state plastic-free and emphasized the integration of solar energy. Naidu also addressed mango farmers’ concerns and critiqued political rival Jagan Mohan Reddy.
In a bold stance against environmental degradation, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has vowed to eradicate plastic usage in the state. Speaking in Tirupati during the 'Swarna Andhra-Swachh Andhra' initiative, Naidu highlighted the environmental and health threats posed by plastics.
The Chief Minister announced an ambitious timeline for making the state secretariat plastic-free by mid-August and extending this initiative state-wide by December. He urged all citizens to participate in the cleanup mission, emphasizing its role in environmental conservation and health protection.
Alongside this initiative, Naidu championed the advancement of solar energy, revealing government plans for widespread solar panel installations. He also criticized opposition leader Jagan Mohan Reddy for creating agricultural chaos, offering relief measures for mango farmers instead.
