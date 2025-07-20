Revolutionizing Landslide Forecasting with AI: GSI's Ambitious Vision

The Geological Survey of India (GSI) is actively enhancing its landslide forecasting capabilities by utilizing artificial intelligence (AI), according to a statement from Asit Saha, Director General of GSI. The announcement was made during a workshop celebrating the first anniversary of the National Landslide Forecasting Centre (NLFC).

Saha detailed the institution's goal of establishing a Regional Landslide Early Warning System (LEWS) nationwide by 2030. He also revealed that GSI plans to start issuing operational landslide early warning bulletins specifically for Rudraprayag district in Uttarakhand shortly.

Commending the work of the NLFC team, Saha highlighted the impressive growth in early warning coverage, from 16 districts in six states to 21 districts in eight states by 2025. He also emphasized the integration of global best practices and recent technological upgrades to NLFC tools, which have improved real-time monitoring and public access to forecasts.

