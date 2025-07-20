Left Menu

Revolutionizing Landslide Forecasting with AI: GSI's Ambitious Vision

The Geological Survey of India (GSI) is enhancing landslide forecasting using AI, aiming for a nationwide early warning system by 2030. GSI Director General Asit Saha announced future operational forecasts for Uttarakhand and praised the expansion of early warning coverage and platform upgrades for better public access.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-07-2025 11:53 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 11:53 IST
Revolutionizing Landslide Forecasting with AI: GSI's Ambitious Vision
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Geological Survey of India (GSI) is actively enhancing its landslide forecasting capabilities by utilizing artificial intelligence (AI), according to a statement from Asit Saha, Director General of GSI. The announcement was made during a workshop celebrating the first anniversary of the National Landslide Forecasting Centre (NLFC).

Saha detailed the institution's goal of establishing a Regional Landslide Early Warning System (LEWS) nationwide by 2030. He also revealed that GSI plans to start issuing operational landslide early warning bulletins specifically for Rudraprayag district in Uttarakhand shortly.

Commending the work of the NLFC team, Saha highlighted the impressive growth in early warning coverage, from 16 districts in six states to 21 districts in eight states by 2025. He also emphasized the integration of global best practices and recent technological upgrades to NLFC tools, which have improved real-time monitoring and public access to forecasts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy on Wheels: A Global Look at Vehicle-Ramming Incidents

Tragedy on Wheels: A Global Look at Vehicle-Ramming Incidents

 Global
2
Supreme Court Petition Demands Consumer 'Right to Know'

Supreme Court Petition Demands Consumer 'Right to Know'

 India
3
Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025