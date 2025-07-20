Left Menu

Typhoon Wipha Causes Chaos Across Asia

Typhoon Wipha struck the southern coast of China, causing significant disruption in Hong Kong and nearby airports, with over 400 flights grounded. The storm, later downgraded, impacted mainland China, the Philippines, and South Korea, leading to extensive damage, evacuations, and casualties across the region.

Typhoon Wipha wreaked havoc across southern China and Hong Kong, leading to the disruption of hundreds of flights and the grounding of high-speed trains. Hong Kong alone saw 400 flights affected, impacting 80,000 passengers as 26 individuals sought medical treatment due to the storm's fury.

The typhoon, which reached a maximum sustained wind speed of 140 kph, made landfall in Taishan city before weakening. With trees uprooted and vehicles navigating debris-strewn streets, the high winds also caused considerable damage in Zhuhai and surrounding areas.

As Wipha moved, it caused severe weather in the Philippines, inducing floods and landslides while affecting hundreds of thousands of residents. In South Korea, extended rains resulted in fatalities and missing persons, underscoring the storm's expansive and destructive reach.

