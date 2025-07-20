Blazing Crisis: Forest Fires Plaguing Maharashtra's Ecosystems

Forest fires continue to pose a significant threat to Maharashtra's ecosystems, particularly in the eastern parts, a senior forest official stated on Sunday. Despite efforts to counter the issue, fires persist, revealing ongoing challenges in managing forest landscapes.

Forest Minister Ganesh Naik had earlier disclosed to the legislature that between January 1 and April 15 this year, 204 incidents of forest fires were reported across various districts. Naik attributed these fires mainly to human negligence and natural factors, emphasizing the continuing threat despite no reported wildlife fatalities.

The Forest Department has initiated several actions, including issuing guidelines and deploying equipment. However, the situation remains alarming, with advanced tools like Geographic Information Systems being employed to identify high-risk areas, yet incidents continue unabated.

(With inputs from agencies.)