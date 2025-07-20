Blazing Crisis: Forest Fires Plaguing Maharashtra's Ecosystems
Forest fires in Maharashtra, especially in its eastern regions, remain a critical threat despite various interventions. The state has witnessed numerous incidents attributed to human negligence and natural causes. Efforts include training personnel and implementing advanced technology, yet the fires persist, raising environmental and safety concerns.
Forest fires continue to pose a significant threat to Maharashtra's ecosystems, particularly in the eastern parts, a senior forest official stated on Sunday. Despite efforts to counter the issue, fires persist, revealing ongoing challenges in managing forest landscapes.
Forest Minister Ganesh Naik had earlier disclosed to the legislature that between January 1 and April 15 this year, 204 incidents of forest fires were reported across various districts. Naik attributed these fires mainly to human negligence and natural factors, emphasizing the continuing threat despite no reported wildlife fatalities.
The Forest Department has initiated several actions, including issuing guidelines and deploying equipment. However, the situation remains alarming, with advanced tools like Geographic Information Systems being employed to identify high-risk areas, yet incidents continue unabated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
