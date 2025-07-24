Empowering Engineers: The Backbone of Arunachal Pradesh's Future

Engineers play a crucial role in driving the development of Arunachal Pradesh, as highlighted by Governor K. T. Parnaik. The governor stressed that engineers should integrate innovative technologies, such as AI and GIS mapping, into their projects to ensure a sustainable future for the state.

In his speech, Governor Parnaik inaugurated a two-day training program aimed at enhancing the technical skills of Public Works Department engineers. He called on them to uphold ethical conduct, transparency, and accountability in their work to build public trust and foster efficient project execution.

With a strong focus on digital transformation, the governor warned against sub-letting project works, which might compromise quality, urging engineers to exercise financial prudence and handle public resources responsibly, in line with the state's zero-tolerance policy for corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)