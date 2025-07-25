Monsoon Fury: Pakistan's Struggle Against Torrential Devastation

At least 266 people, including 126 children, have lost their lives due to relentless monsoon rains in Pakistan, with 628 others injured since late June, reported the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Friday.

The latest NDMA report highlights 14 deaths and 17 injuries occurring in the past day alone. Casualties are highest in Punjab, with widespread injuries and infrastructure damage reported.

Efforts continue as NDMA coordinates with local authorities to manage the ongoing crisis. Floods and landslides persist, severely affecting regions like Swat and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Governor visits and assessments underline the dire situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)