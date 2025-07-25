Monsoon Fury: Pakistan's Struggle Against Torrential Devastation
Pakistan is grappling with devastating monsoon rains that have claimed 266 lives and injured 628. Punjab remains the most affected, and infrastructure damage is widespread. The NDMA continues to coordinate rescue efforts as heavy rains persist, causing floods and landslides across multiple regions.
At least 266 people, including 126 children, have lost their lives due to relentless monsoon rains in Pakistan, with 628 others injured since late June, reported the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Friday.
The latest NDMA report highlights 14 deaths and 17 injuries occurring in the past day alone. Casualties are highest in Punjab, with widespread injuries and infrastructure damage reported.
Efforts continue as NDMA coordinates with local authorities to manage the ongoing crisis. Floods and landslides persist, severely affecting regions like Swat and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Governor visits and assessments underline the dire situation.
