Thane Cracks Down on Illegal Construction: Water Supply to Be Cut Off
In Thane, Maharashtra, the municipal body plans to cut water supply to unauthorized buildings. Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao's actions follow a Bombay High Court order to investigate water connections in the Shil area. New rules mandate verification of documents and penalize unauthorized connections.
In a decisive move against unauthorized construction, the Thane civic body in Maharashtra is set to cut off water supply to illegal structures, as detailed by an official source. This development comes on the heels of a directive from the Bombay High Court.
Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao has issued these instructions, investigating water connections to illicit constructions in Thane's Shil locality. All related documents must undergo stringent verification, according to the civic chief's directive during a high-level meeting.
Rao emphasized the need for immediate disconnection of illegal and unauthorized water connections and warned that no new connections should be approved without proper municipal authorization, cautioning officials against non-compliance.
