Rising Elephant and Tiger Attacks Spark Concern in India

Over 2,800 deaths were caused by elephant attacks in India from 2019 to 2023, majorly affecting Odisha, Jharkhand, and West Bengal. The environment ministry reported no national data on livestock and crop losses due to wildlife. Tiger attacks resulted in 378 fatalities over a similar period.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 16:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India faces a growing crisis as elephant attacks claimed 2,869 lives between 2019 and 2023, with Odisha, Jharkhand, and West Bengal experiencing the most casualties, as revealed in the Rajya Sabha.

Minister of State for Environment Kirti Vardhan Singh highlighted that the rise in human-wildlife conflict also includes tiger attacks, which resulted in 378 fatalities over four years.

Questions were raised about legislative amendments for state empowerment in managing wildlife conflict, but the government confirmed no immediate plans to amend the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

