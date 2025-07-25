Delhi govt to expand hospital bed capacity, launch specialised services: CM

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday said the government is committed to upgrading hospital infrastructure across the city and will soon begin offering specialised healthcare services, according to a statement.

Chairing a review meeting at the Delhi Secretariat, the chief minister said work is underway to increase the number of hospital beds in the national capital and that construction of new medical facilities is being expedited.

The meeting was attended by Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh, Chief Minister's Secretary Dharmendra and senior officials of the Health Department, the statement said.

Gupta expressed satisfaction over the pace of construction at hospitals that had earlier faced delays and directed officials to complete the pending works within the stipulated timelines.

She also emphasised that new wards and specialised units in existing hospitals, particularly for cancer, children and maternal care, should be developed with all necessary facilities in place.

"The government's priority is not just to expand the number of beds but also to ensure the availability of advanced medical services for the people of Delhi," Gupta said.

The chief minister also reviewed the ongoing work to upgrade ICUs into super-speciality centres and instructed continuous monitoring to ensure quality standards are maintained.

During the meeting, Gupta directed officials to expedite the identification of sites for the Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and ensure that all approved centres become operational within a set timeframe.

She said the government aims to establish at least 15 such health centres in every assembly constituency and asked officials to work closely with local representatives to identify suitable land for the projects.

She also took stock of the situation at the Maulana Azad Medical College campus and issued instructions for the removal of encroachments and the timely completion of survey work.

