Deer deaths in Pune zoo due to Foot and Mouth Disease, says ICAR-NIFMD report
- Country:
- India
Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) was the primary cause of death of 16 deer over a period of five days at Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park in Maharashtra's Pune city, civic officials said on Friday quoting a medical report.
The deer had died between July 10 and 14, following which bio-samples were sent to various laboratories, including ICAR-National Institute of Foot and Mouth Disease (ICAR-NIFMD) in Bhubaneswar in Odisha, they said.
"According to the report from National Foot and Mouth Disease Research Centre, the deer had contracted Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD), which is the primary cause of their death," said a statement from Pune Municipal Corporation's Garden Department.
FMD is a highly contagious viral disease affecting cloven-hoofed animals.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi and Kharge Lead 'Samvidhan Bachao Samavesh' in Odisha
BJP supporters attacking dalits, govt officers in Odisha, alleges Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge at Bhubaneswar rally.
Political Dynamics Unfold: Rahul Gandhi's Non-Election Rally in Odisha
Odisha being looted by BJP govt, similar to what BJD did during its tenure, alleges Rahul Gandhi at Congress rally in Bhubaneswar.
At recent INDIA bloc meeting, we have decided to prevent BJP from hijacking elections in Bihar, claims Rahul Gandhi at Bhubaneswar rally.