Left Menu

Deer deaths in Pune zoo due to Foot and Mouth Disease, says ICAR-NIFMD report

PTI | Pune | Updated: 25-07-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 23:08 IST
Deer deaths in Pune zoo due to Foot and Mouth Disease, says ICAR-NIFMD report
  • Country:
  • India

Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) was the primary cause of death of 16 deer over a period of five days at Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park in Maharashtra's Pune city, civic officials said on Friday quoting a medical report.

The deer had died between July 10 and 14, following which bio-samples were sent to various laboratories, including ICAR-National Institute of Foot and Mouth Disease (ICAR-NIFMD) in Bhubaneswar in Odisha, they said.

"According to the report from National Foot and Mouth Disease Research Centre, the deer had contracted Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD), which is the primary cause of their death," said a statement from Pune Municipal Corporation's Garden Department.

FMD is a highly contagious viral disease affecting cloven-hoofed animals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ghulam Nabi Azad calls for unified political approach on restoration of statehood to J-K

Ghulam Nabi Azad calls for unified political approach on restoration of stat...

 India
2
Justice Department completes interview with Epstein's accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell

Justice Department completes interview with Epstein's accomplice Ghislaine M...

 United States
3
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India
4
Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural economies gain competitive edge through digital connectivity

Supply chain resilience hinges on structured data governance

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025