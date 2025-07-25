Deer deaths in Pune zoo due to Foot and Mouth Disease, says ICAR-NIFMD report

Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) was the primary cause of death of 16 deer over a period of five days at Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park in Maharashtra's Pune city, civic officials said on Friday quoting a medical report.

The deer had died between July 10 and 14, following which bio-samples were sent to various laboratories, including ICAR-National Institute of Foot and Mouth Disease (ICAR-NIFMD) in Bhubaneswar in Odisha, they said.

"According to the report from National Foot and Mouth Disease Research Centre, the deer had contracted Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD), which is the primary cause of their death," said a statement from Pune Municipal Corporation's Garden Department.

FMD is a highly contagious viral disease affecting cloven-hoofed animals.

