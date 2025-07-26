Delhi's Weather Swings: Heat, Humidity, and a Hint of Rain

Delhi witnessed a hotter-than-usual Saturday as temperatures hit a high of 36.8 degree Celsius, surpassing the season's average by two notches, according to the weather bureau.

The minimum temperature dipped slightly below average to 27 degrees Celsius. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts that Sunday will see generally cloudy skies accompanied by rain and thunderstorms.

Evening humidity was noted at 58 percent. The air quality in the capital city was deemed satisfactory, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 172, as reported by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

(With inputs from agencies.)