Delhi's Weather Swings: Heat, Humidity, and a Hint of Rain

Delhi experienced higher-than-average temperatures on Saturday, with the maximum reaching 36.8°C. The minimum was slightly below average at 27°C. The IMD forecasts cloudy skies and rain for Sunday. Air quality was satisfactory with an AQI of 172. Humidity was recorded at 58 percent in the evening.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 20:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Delhi witnessed a hotter-than-usual Saturday as temperatures hit a high of 36.8 degree Celsius, surpassing the season's average by two notches, according to the weather bureau.

The minimum temperature dipped slightly below average to 27 degrees Celsius. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts that Sunday will see generally cloudy skies accompanied by rain and thunderstorms.

Evening humidity was noted at 58 percent. The air quality in the capital city was deemed satisfactory, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 172, as reported by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

(With inputs from agencies.)

