Delhi's Outer Ring Road Overhaul: New Flyover to Ease Traffic Woes

To alleviate traffic congestion in South Delhi, a new flyover is set to be constructed on Outer Ring Road. Plans include connecting existing flyovers, promising smoother travel between key localities. Funding is expected from the central government, with construction costs estimated at Rs 411.97 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 22:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development to mitigate traffic congestion in South Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has sanctioned a long-delayed project to decongest a vital segment of the Outer Ring Road, linking the Savitri Cinema junction and Modi Mill flyover.

The project, recently given the green light during a high-level review meeting, is poised to receive funding from the central government, according to official sources. The public works department is set to construct a second flyover at the Savitri Cinema junction, running parallel to the existing one, which aims to facilitate smoother traffic flow between Greater Kailash and Nehru Place.

Further plans involve connecting the Modi Mill flyover with the Kalkaji flyover by removing a traffic signal near Okhla Mandi, which currently causes traffic going towards Nehru Place to merge with local traffic, leading to bottlenecks. With necessary approvals from the UTTIPEC and DUAC, the government is committed to implementing these decongestion plans. The estimated cost for the development of this stretch is Rs 411.97 crore, providing critical connectivity to multiple local neighborhoods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

