Left Menu

Beijing Battles Devastating Floods Amid Record Rainfall

Heavy rains in Beijing and northern China have resulted in two deaths and the displacement of thousands. Authorities have issued flood warnings, with record rainfall impacting areas, causing landslides and disruptions. Scientists link the unprecedented weather to global warming and the East Asian monsoon, straining China's flood defenses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2025 06:54 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 06:54 IST
Beijing Battles Devastating Floods Amid Record Rainfall
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Heavy rain around Beijing and northern China has resulted in significant casualties and forced evacuations. Two people have died and thousands have been relocated as authorities anticipate more rain and potential disasters like landslides and flooding.

State broadcaster CCTV reported fatalities and missing persons in Hebei province following record-breaking overnight rainfall in the industrial city of Baoding. China's Water Resources Ministry has issued specific flood warnings across 11 provinces, including Beijing.

With heavy precipitation affecting key regions, including Baoding, scientists attribute the increased rainfall to global warming. The deluge challenges China's flood defenses and impacts the agricultural sector, with over 46,000 people affected and thousands evacuated, as confirmed by CCTV.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
2
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India
3
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India
4
Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025