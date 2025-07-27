Beijing Battles Devastating Floods Amid Record Rainfall
Heavy rains in Beijing and northern China have resulted in two deaths and the displacement of thousands. Authorities have issued flood warnings, with record rainfall impacting areas, causing landslides and disruptions. Scientists link the unprecedented weather to global warming and the East Asian monsoon, straining China's flood defenses.
Heavy rain around Beijing and northern China has resulted in significant casualties and forced evacuations. Two people have died and thousands have been relocated as authorities anticipate more rain and potential disasters like landslides and flooding.
State broadcaster CCTV reported fatalities and missing persons in Hebei province following record-breaking overnight rainfall in the industrial city of Baoding. China's Water Resources Ministry has issued specific flood warnings across 11 provinces, including Beijing.
With heavy precipitation affecting key regions, including Baoding, scientists attribute the increased rainfall to global warming. The deluge challenges China's flood defenses and impacts the agricultural sector, with over 46,000 people affected and thousands evacuated, as confirmed by CCTV.
