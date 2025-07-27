First Human Outpost on the Moon: An International Collaborative Effort

In a significant stride towards lunar exploration, Thales Alenia Space and the Italian Space Agency have joined forces to embark on the development of the first human outpost on the moon.

This landmark agreement forms a critical component of the NASA-led Artemis program, aimed at establishing a sustainable human presence on the lunar surface.

The initiative signifies the concerted efforts of numerous international entities, including the notable participation of SpaceX, marking a new era in the global space race.

(With inputs from agencies.)