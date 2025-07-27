First Human Outpost on the Moon: An International Collaborative Effort
Thales Alenia Space and the Italian Space Agency have signed a contract to develop the first human lunar outpost. This initiative is part of the NASA-led Artemis program, aiming to use the moon as a stepping stone for future Mars missions. The project involves international companies, including SpaceX.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2025 10:27 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 10:27 IST
In a significant stride towards lunar exploration, Thales Alenia Space and the Italian Space Agency have joined forces to embark on the development of the first human outpost on the moon.
This landmark agreement forms a critical component of the NASA-led Artemis program, aimed at establishing a sustainable human presence on the lunar surface.
The initiative signifies the concerted efforts of numerous international entities, including the notable participation of SpaceX, marking a new era in the global space race.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Axiom-4 mission to undock from space station at 4:45 PM IST, a 10 minute delay from original plan: NASA.
NASA Veteran and International Crew Make Historic Return from ISS
Elon Musk's X Faces EU Scrutiny Over Data Use in Ads
Elon Musk's X Faces Political Allegations in France
Elon Musk's X Under Fire: Algorithm Controversy with French Authorities