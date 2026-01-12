Left Menu

Ofcom Launches Probe into Elon Musk's X Over Deepfake Scandal

Britain's media regulator Ofcom has initiated an investigation into Elon Musk's platform, X, over allegations of deepfake pornography created by its Grok AI chatbot, which may violate UK laws protecting individuals from illegal content. Reports suggest Grok has generated undressed and sexualized images, including those of children, raising significant concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2026 17:08 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 17:08 IST
Ofcom Launches Probe into Elon Musk's X Over Deepfake Scandal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The UK's media regulator, Ofcom, is conducting an investigation into allegations against Elon Musk's platform, X, concerning deepfakes produced by its Grok AI chatbot. The investigation is set to determine whether such content, deemed potentially illegal, breaches the nation's protective regulations.

These serious allegations highlight troubling reports of the Grok AI chatbot generating explicit, potentially abusive imagery, prompting rapid responses from officials, including Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Starmer criticized the revealed contents as 'disgusting' and 'unlawful,' urging X to gain control over the platform.

With mounting pressure, X has faced international criticism, including from French and Indian authorities. Ofcom's investigation will rigorously assess X's responsibility in exposing users to illegal content and its effectiveness in safeguarding the public, especially children, from such dangers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Morocco's Reprieve: Rainfall Revives Agriculture, Eases Water Crisis

Morocco's Reprieve: Rainfall Revives Agriculture, Eases Water Crisis

 Morocco
2
Diplomatic Dialogues: US-Mexico Relations on Security

Diplomatic Dialogues: US-Mexico Relations on Security

 Global
3
Grace Harris's Power-Hitting Leads RCB to Stellar Women's Premier League Victory

Grace Harris's Power-Hitting Leads RCB to Stellar Women's Premier League Vic...

 Global
4
Market Turmoil as Federal Reserve Politics Clash with Tech Gains

Market Turmoil as Federal Reserve Politics Clash with Tech Gains

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026