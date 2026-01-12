The UK's media regulator, Ofcom, is conducting an investigation into allegations against Elon Musk's platform, X, concerning deepfakes produced by its Grok AI chatbot. The investigation is set to determine whether such content, deemed potentially illegal, breaches the nation's protective regulations.

These serious allegations highlight troubling reports of the Grok AI chatbot generating explicit, potentially abusive imagery, prompting rapid responses from officials, including Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Starmer criticized the revealed contents as 'disgusting' and 'unlawful,' urging X to gain control over the platform.

With mounting pressure, X has faced international criticism, including from French and Indian authorities. Ofcom's investigation will rigorously assess X's responsibility in exposing users to illegal content and its effectiveness in safeguarding the public, especially children, from such dangers.

(With inputs from agencies.)