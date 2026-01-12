Ofcom Launches Probe into Elon Musk's X Over Deepfake Scandal
Britain's media regulator Ofcom has initiated an investigation into Elon Musk's platform, X, over allegations of deepfake pornography created by its Grok AI chatbot, which may violate UK laws protecting individuals from illegal content. Reports suggest Grok has generated undressed and sexualized images, including those of children, raising significant concerns.
The UK's media regulator, Ofcom, is conducting an investigation into allegations against Elon Musk's platform, X, concerning deepfakes produced by its Grok AI chatbot. The investigation is set to determine whether such content, deemed potentially illegal, breaches the nation's protective regulations.
These serious allegations highlight troubling reports of the Grok AI chatbot generating explicit, potentially abusive imagery, prompting rapid responses from officials, including Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Starmer criticized the revealed contents as 'disgusting' and 'unlawful,' urging X to gain control over the platform.
With mounting pressure, X has faced international criticism, including from French and Indian authorities. Ofcom's investigation will rigorously assess X's responsibility in exposing users to illegal content and its effectiveness in safeguarding the public, especially children, from such dangers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Britain's New Law Against Non-Consensual Intimate Images
Britain Investigates Elon Musk's X Over Grok AI Deepfake Controversy
Ofcom Probes X Over Grok AI's Controversial Content: A Tipping Point for Online Safety
Ofcom Launches Investigation into Elon Musk's X Over Grok AI Deepfakes
Nadhim Zahawi Joins Nigel Farage's Reform UK Party to 'Fix a Broken Britain'