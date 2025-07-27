Left Menu

N. Chandrababu Naidu's Singapore Visit: Strengthening Ties & Advancing Development

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu embarks on a five-day visit to Singapore, aiming to attract investments and strengthen diaspora connections. Engaging in 29 programs, Naidu's itinerary includes meetings with key stakeholders, focusing on employment, poverty eradication, and enhancing Andhra Pradesh's global partnerships and development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 27-07-2025 11:53 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 11:53 IST
Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, commenced a five-day official visit to Singapore on Sunday in a bid to attract investments and reinforce connections with the diaspora.

Upon arriving at Changi Airport, Naidu was warmly welcomed by the Telugu community and various dignitaries. His visit encompasses 29 programs, aiming to create global employment opportunities for Andhra Pradesh's youth and enhance diaspora participation in the state's development.

The chief minister is scheduled to meet prominent leaders and attend multiple roundtables, focusing on key sectors such as urban development, IT, fintech, and port infrastructure, paving the way for potential partnerships and sustainable growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

