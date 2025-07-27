N. Chandrababu Naidu's Singapore Visit: Strengthening Ties & Advancing Development

Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, commenced a five-day official visit to Singapore on Sunday in a bid to attract investments and reinforce connections with the diaspora.

Upon arriving at Changi Airport, Naidu was warmly welcomed by the Telugu community and various dignitaries. His visit encompasses 29 programs, aiming to create global employment opportunities for Andhra Pradesh's youth and enhance diaspora participation in the state's development.

The chief minister is scheduled to meet prominent leaders and attend multiple roundtables, focusing on key sectors such as urban development, IT, fintech, and port infrastructure, paving the way for potential partnerships and sustainable growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)