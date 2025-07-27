Left Menu

Tragic Fall at Delhi Construction Site Claims Life of Labourer

A construction labourer named Mohan, aged 35, tragically died after falling from a height at a construction site in Alipur, outer-north Delhi. He was pronounced dead at the hospital after being rushed there with critical injuries. An inquiry is being conducted to investigate the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 15:44 IST
A 35-year-old construction labourer tragically lost his life after falling from a height in outer-north Delhi's Alipur area, police reported on Sunday. The deceased, Mohan, was working at the Palm Green Resort in Bakoli when the fatal incident occurred on Saturday.

Following the accident, Mohan was promptly taken to Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra (SRHC) Hospital by his uncle, but he was declared dead upon arrival, as confirmed by the medical team. The police have initiated an investigation to understand the exact cause of the fall.

A case has been registered at Alipur Police Station, with a focus on discerning whether safety measures were adhered to during construction. Mohan's body has been sent to BJRM Hospital for a post-mortem to provide more insight into the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

