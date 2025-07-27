Tragic Fall at Delhi Construction Site Claims Life of Labourer

A 35-year-old construction labourer tragically lost his life after falling from a height in outer-north Delhi's Alipur area, police reported on Sunday. The deceased, Mohan, was working at the Palm Green Resort in Bakoli when the fatal incident occurred on Saturday.

Following the accident, Mohan was promptly taken to Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra (SRHC) Hospital by his uncle, but he was declared dead upon arrival, as confirmed by the medical team. The police have initiated an investigation to understand the exact cause of the fall.

A case has been registered at Alipur Police Station, with a focus on discerning whether safety measures were adhered to during construction. Mohan's body has been sent to BJRM Hospital for a post-mortem to provide more insight into the accident.

