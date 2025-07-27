LPG Cylinder Explosion Injures Family of Five in Patel Nagar
A family of five, including three children, suffered injuries due to an LPG cylinder explosion at their home in Patel Nagar on Sunday morning. The incident, triggered by a gas leak and a spark from an electric switch, occurred while the family was asleep.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 27-07-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 16:18 IST
- Country:
- India
An early morning LPG cylinder explosion injured five family members, including three children, in Patel Nagar on Sunday, according to police reports.
The incident unfolded at approximately 6:45 AM in a residence located behind Mahant Indresh Hospital. The family was asleep when the disaster struck.
The blast resulted from a gas leak, as the cylinder continued to release gas overnight. A spark from an electric switch ignited the gas, causing the explosion. The injured have been identified as Vijay Sahu, his wife Sunita, and their children Amar, Anamika, and Sunny.
