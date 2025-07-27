Left Menu

LPG Cylinder Explosion Injures Family of Five in Patel Nagar

A family of five, including three children, suffered injuries due to an LPG cylinder explosion at their home in Patel Nagar on Sunday morning. The incident, triggered by a gas leak and a spark from an electric switch, occurred while the family was asleep.

LPG Cylinder Explosion Injures Family of Five in Patel Nagar
An early morning LPG cylinder explosion injured five family members, including three children, in Patel Nagar on Sunday, according to police reports.

The incident unfolded at approximately 6:45 AM in a residence located behind Mahant Indresh Hospital. The family was asleep when the disaster struck.

The blast resulted from a gas leak, as the cylinder continued to release gas overnight. A spark from an electric switch ignited the gas, causing the explosion. The injured have been identified as Vijay Sahu, his wife Sunita, and their children Amar, Anamika, and Sunny.

