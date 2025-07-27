Odisha Battles Rising Floodwaters: Rescue Efforts Intensify Across Districts

In a dramatic turn of events, more than 11,000 residents in six districts of Odisha are grappling with displacement due to severe flooding, an official stated on Sunday. The districts of Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Sundargarh, and Keonjhar face the brunt as waters rise.

Over 1,000 individuals have so far been rescued to safer locations. Operations to mitigate the situation are being led by Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), along with local fire service teams. Special Relief Commissioner DK Singh reported the flooding is attributed to the overflowing Subarnarekha, Baitarani, and Jalka rivers.

Efforts to protect affected communities include deploying 106 rescue boats and reinforcing river embankments. Meanwhile, essential supplies and medical provisions remain a priority in flood-affected areas, as infrastructure like roads and farmland lie submerged. Continuous monitoring is in place, with night patrols and key personnel overseeing operations to ensure rapid response.

(With inputs from agencies.)