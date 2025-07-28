Caution Urged as Godavari Swells: APSDMA Alert

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has urged residents along the Godavari River to remain vigilant as water levels continue to rise. The recent surge is attributed to widespread rainfall in upstream areas.

On Monday, water levels at Bhadrachalam in Telangana reached 35.6 feet, while in Andhra Pradesh's Kunavaram, they hit 14.9 meters. An official APSDMA report confirmed these figures and emphasized the need for caution among residents.

Inflow and outflow at Dowleswaram were recorded at 5.5 lakh cusecs, as water levels at Polavaram rose to 10.2 meters. Although no flood alert has been issued, the agency is proactively releasing water downstream and advising caution to residents near the Krishna and Tungabhadra rivers.