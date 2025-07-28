Left Menu

Brigade Enterprises Aims High with New Bengaluru Project

Real estate developer Brigade Enterprises has unveiled 'Brigade Avalon', a 4.36-acre residential project in Bengaluru with 206 apartments. Projected to generate over Rs 1,000 crore in revenue, this venture highlights the company's focus on the key Whitefield market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-07-2025 13:38 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 13:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Realty giant Brigade Enterprises has set an ambitious revenue target exceeding Rs 1,000 crore with the launch of its new project in Bengaluru.

The development, named 'Brigade Avalon', introduces 206 residential apartments sprawled over 4.36 acres on Whitefield Main Road, marking a significant expansion in a strategic micro-market.

Brigade Group, established in 1986, continues to assert its leadership in real estate. Beyond residential spaces, it maintains a sturdy presence in office, retail, hospitality, and education sectors, underscoring its diverse portfolio.

(With inputs from agencies.)

