Brigade Enterprises Aims High with New Bengaluru Project

Realty giant Brigade Enterprises has set an ambitious revenue target exceeding Rs 1,000 crore with the launch of its new project in Bengaluru.

The development, named 'Brigade Avalon', introduces 206 residential apartments sprawled over 4.36 acres on Whitefield Main Road, marking a significant expansion in a strategic micro-market.

Brigade Group, established in 1986, continues to assert its leadership in real estate. Beyond residential spaces, it maintains a sturdy presence in office, retail, hospitality, and education sectors, underscoring its diverse portfolio.

(With inputs from agencies.)