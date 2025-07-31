Arunachal Pradesh Prepares for Wet Weather: IMD Forecasts Widespread Rainfall
Arunachal Pradesh anticipates a rainy start to August, with the India Meteorological Department forecasting widespread rainfall and thunderstorms across numerous districts within the week. Significant rainfalls are expected in both the western and eastern parts of the state, with heavy rains potentially leading to localised flooding in certain areas.
- Country:
- India
Arunachal Pradesh is gearing up for a deluge as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has projected widespread rainfall and thunderstorms to sweep across the state in early August.
Forecasts indicate that districts such as Tawang and West Kameng will see consistent rain, whereas eastern regions anticipate widespread showers, raising flooding fears. Tension rises as places brace for intense weather conditions.
Minimal rain was seen in areas like Ziro, as meteorologists continue to warn residents to prepare for potential water-logging. The IMD's predictive criteria range from isolated to widespread, affecting over 75 percent of stations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
South Sudan Boosts Weather Forecasting Skills Through Regional Training Program
Tragedy and Triumph: Massive Flooding Event in Texas Hill Country
Devastating Downpours: South Korea's Flooding Crisis
Ruidoso: A Village Underwater - The Aftermath of Unprecedented Flooding
Lingering Fears and Unhealed Wounds: A Year After Delhi's Tragic Flooding