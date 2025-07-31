Arunachal Pradesh Prepares for Wet Weather: IMD Forecasts Widespread Rainfall

Arunachal Pradesh is gearing up for a deluge as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has projected widespread rainfall and thunderstorms to sweep across the state in early August.

Forecasts indicate that districts such as Tawang and West Kameng will see consistent rain, whereas eastern regions anticipate widespread showers, raising flooding fears. Tension rises as places brace for intense weather conditions.

Minimal rain was seen in areas like Ziro, as meteorologists continue to warn residents to prepare for potential water-logging. The IMD's predictive criteria range from isolated to widespread, affecting over 75 percent of stations.

(With inputs from agencies.)