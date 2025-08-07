Left Menu

Receding Rivers Bring Relief Amidst Uttar Pradesh Floods

Several major rivers in Uttar Pradesh, including the Ganga, Yamuna, and Sharda, have started to recede but still pose a threat as they flow above the danger mark. Relief efforts are underway in affected regions like Varanasi and Prayagraj as water levels begin to stabilize.

Major rivers in Uttar Pradesh, such as the Ganga, Yamuna, and Sharda, are showing signs of receding, though they continue to flow above the danger mark in several locations. The Ganga remains above the danger level at multiple points, including locations like Kachhla Bridge in Budaun and across Ghazipur, Ballia, Mirzapur, and Varanasi.

Flood management reports indicate mixed trends, with rising water levels noted at some points such as Kachhla Bridge, while stabilization is occurring in areas like Ghazipur. The Ghagra River too has flooded parts of Ayodhya and Barabanki. Meanwhile, the Sharda River is gradually receding from Palliakalan in Lakhimpur Kheri.

In Varanasi, a recession rate of 4 cm per hour was observed in the Ganga, as officials mobilize relief for the 28 wards affected by floods. As measures continue, the administration remains vigilant about the situation, particularly in Prayagraj, where both the Ganga and Yamuna have receded just below danger levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

