Helicopters Join Desperate Uttarakhand Flood Rescue Efforts

In the face of widespread devastation, Indian rescuers are deploying helicopters to salvage lives caught in the midst of floodwaters in Uttarakhand, a Himalayan state hit by sudden inundation. The catastrophe, accompanied by landslides, has already claimed four lives, with many still missing.

Efforts intensified with weather conditions improving, enabling ground teams to enter Dharali, struck by a deluge that swamped homes and vehicles on the pilgrim path to Gangotri. Communication gaps persist due to damaged infrastructures, making it challenging for authorities to coordinate rescue missions and provide updates.

For families waiting at Matli Village's helicopter base, the absence of news is agonizing. Residents like Mandeep Panwar, whose brother remains unaccounted for since their hotel was devastated, linger for word. Despite adverse conditions and formidable terrain, authorities remain hopeful as they labor to find and save everyone in harm's way.

(With inputs from agencies.)