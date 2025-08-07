Left Menu

Helicopters Join Desperate Uttarakhand Flood Rescue Efforts

Helicopters are rescuing individuals stranded by floods in Uttarakhand, where sudden waterways caused by landslides claimed lives and left many missing. Authorities work to rescue those in trouble, with communication hurdles adding complexity. Families of the missing search desperately, as climate change is blamed for increasing such disasters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 17:39 IST
Helicopters Join Desperate Uttarakhand Flood Rescue Efforts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the face of widespread devastation, Indian rescuers are deploying helicopters to salvage lives caught in the midst of floodwaters in Uttarakhand, a Himalayan state hit by sudden inundation. The catastrophe, accompanied by landslides, has already claimed four lives, with many still missing.

Efforts intensified with weather conditions improving, enabling ground teams to enter Dharali, struck by a deluge that swamped homes and vehicles on the pilgrim path to Gangotri. Communication gaps persist due to damaged infrastructures, making it challenging for authorities to coordinate rescue missions and provide updates.

For families waiting at Matli Village's helicopter base, the absence of news is agonizing. Residents like Mandeep Panwar, whose brother remains unaccounted for since their hotel was devastated, linger for word. Despite adverse conditions and formidable terrain, authorities remain hopeful as they labor to find and save everyone in harm's way.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
2
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping Nvidia AI chips to China

UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping N...

 Global
4
Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated by growing nuke threat

Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated ...

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South America faces rising drought vulnerability as climate risks intensify

Remittances play strong role in employment stability across ECOWAS economies

COVID-19 exposed deep resource gaps in Africa’s entrepreneurial ecosystem

ADB Urges Systemic Reforms to Close Thailand’s Climate Investment Shortfall

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025