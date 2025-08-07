Left Menu

Tragic Toll: Disaster Strikes Jharkhand

In Jharkhand, 431 people have died due to various disasters over the past three months, with lightning strikes and drowning being the leading causes. Other fatalities included snakebites, heavy rain, and floods. The state has grappled with heavy rainfall since mid-June, severely impacting lives and property.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 07-08-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 18:25 IST
Tragic Toll: Disaster Strikes Jharkhand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a grim update, Jharkhand has recorded 431 deaths due to natural disasters over the last three months, an official confirmed on Thursday. The state suffered significant casualties from lightning strikes and drowning.

Among the reported fatalities, lightning claimed 180 lives, while 161 people drowned. Additionally, snakebites accounted for 80 deaths, and nine were lost to heavy rain with one succumbing to floods.

The torrential rainfalls since June 17 have wreaked havoc across the state, damaging both property and crops and leaving a trail of tragic losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
2
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping Nvidia AI chips to China

UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping N...

 Global
4
Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated by growing nuke threat

Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated ...

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South America faces rising drought vulnerability as climate risks intensify

Remittances play strong role in employment stability across ECOWAS economies

COVID-19 exposed deep resource gaps in Africa’s entrepreneurial ecosystem

ADB Urges Systemic Reforms to Close Thailand’s Climate Investment Shortfall

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025