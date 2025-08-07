Tragic Toll: Disaster Strikes Jharkhand

In a grim update, Jharkhand has recorded 431 deaths due to natural disasters over the last three months, an official confirmed on Thursday. The state suffered significant casualties from lightning strikes and drowning.

Among the reported fatalities, lightning claimed 180 lives, while 161 people drowned. Additionally, snakebites accounted for 80 deaths, and nine were lost to heavy rain with one succumbing to floods.

The torrential rainfalls since June 17 have wreaked havoc across the state, damaging both property and crops and leaving a trail of tragic losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)