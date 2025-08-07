Tragedy Strikes in Jhansi: Woman Dies in House Collapse
A 75-year-old woman named Batti died after her mud house collapsed in Kaghar village, Jhansi, during heavy rains. The local police, along with the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, arrived to provide support to the family. The incident highlights the vulnerability of mud houses during adverse weather conditions.
A 75-year-old woman tragically lost her life in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, after her mud house collapsed amid relentless rainfall, authorities reported on Thursday.
The incident took place at noon in Kaghar village under the Mauranipur region. The victim, identified as Batti, was trapped under the debris and pronounced dead at the scene, according to Katera Station House Officer Jaiprakash.
Upon notification of the collapse, local police, accompanied by Mauranipur Sub-Divisional Magistrate Pradeep Kumar, rushed to the location. They expressed condolences to the grieving family and pledged comprehensive administrative support. The woman's body has been transported for a post-mortem examination to determine further specifics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
