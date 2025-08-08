China's Devastating Torrents: Lives Lost and Communities Shattered
China faces a deadly onslaught of rain-induced torrents and landslides, resulting in at least 17 fatalities and 33 missing individuals. Destructive floods in Gansu and Guangdong provinces have prompted President Xi Jinping to prioritize rescue and disaster relief efforts. Cleanup, risk assessments, and residential inspections continue.
- Country:
- China
In the past 48 hours, China has been hit by destructive torrents and landslides, claiming the lives of at least 17 people and leaving 33 others missing, according to official media reports on Friday.
President Xi Jinping has called for intensified search and rescue efforts and immediate flood prevention measures after northern Gansu province was struck by mountain torrents on Thursday, reported the state-run Xinhua news agency on Friday.
In addition to Gansu's devastation, a rain-induced landslide in Guangzhou, the capital of Guangdong province, resulted in seven deaths and injuries to seven individuals. Rescue and recovery operations continue in affected regions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- torrents
- landslides
- floods
- Gansu
- Guangdong
- rescue
- disaster relief
- Xi Jinping
- climate
ALSO READ
Explosion in Idlib: Tragedy and Rescue Efforts Unfold
Himachal Pradesh Hit by Nature’s Fury: Central Teams Rush to Rescue
Maharashtra's Bold Plan: Empowering Snake Rescuers with ID and Insurance
Runaway Teens Rescued at Nagpur Station: Fear of Parental Reprimand
Dhanbad Mine Collapse: Allegations of Cover-up Amidst Rescue Delays