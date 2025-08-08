Left Menu

China's Devastating Torrents: Lives Lost and Communities Shattered

China faces a deadly onslaught of rain-induced torrents and landslides, resulting in at least 17 fatalities and 33 missing individuals. Destructive floods in Gansu and Guangdong provinces have prompted President Xi Jinping to prioritize rescue and disaster relief efforts. Cleanup, risk assessments, and residential inspections continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 08-08-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 17:34 IST
China's Devastating Torrents: Lives Lost and Communities Shattered
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

In the past 48 hours, China has been hit by destructive torrents and landslides, claiming the lives of at least 17 people and leaving 33 others missing, according to official media reports on Friday.

President Xi Jinping has called for intensified search and rescue efforts and immediate flood prevention measures after northern Gansu province was struck by mountain torrents on Thursday, reported the state-run Xinhua news agency on Friday.

In addition to Gansu's devastation, a rain-induced landslide in Guangzhou, the capital of Guangdong province, resulted in seven deaths and injuries to seven individuals. Rescue and recovery operations continue in affected regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

 United States
3
Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

 Global
4
Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025