China's Devastating Torrents: Lives Lost and Communities Shattered

In the past 48 hours, China has been hit by destructive torrents and landslides, claiming the lives of at least 17 people and leaving 33 others missing, according to official media reports on Friday.

President Xi Jinping has called for intensified search and rescue efforts and immediate flood prevention measures after northern Gansu province was struck by mountain torrents on Thursday, reported the state-run Xinhua news agency on Friday.

In addition to Gansu's devastation, a rain-induced landslide in Guangzhou, the capital of Guangdong province, resulted in seven deaths and injuries to seven individuals. Rescue and recovery operations continue in affected regions.

