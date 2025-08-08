Left Menu

Maharashtra's Challenge: Unfinished Projects and Faulty Tendering

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis criticized poor tendering processes as a major factor in incomplete infrastructure projects. He emphasized the need for comprehensive planning and accountability from the project's conception to its completion. Despite leading in project numbers, 40% of Maharashtra's projects remain unfinished.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 08-08-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 17:40 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis voiced concerns over incomplete infrastructure projects, attributing the issue to 'faulty tendering.' Addressing a workshop in Pune, he highlighted Maharashtra's prominence in project numbers but noted that 40% of them remain unfinished.

Fadnavis pointed to a 2019 Deutsche Bank report which stated Maharashtra accounted for 49% of national projects. However, he expressed regret over the significant portion remaining incomplete, urging timely project completion.

He stressed the necessity of evaluating contractor capacity before awarding tenders, citing political pressures as a cause for delays. The CM called for more accountability, effective planning, and inter-departmental coordination, promoting tools like Gati Shakti to ensure smooth project execution.

