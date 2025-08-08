Intriguing Discoveries: Ancient Rituals and Space Valuations

On Peru's northern coast, archaeologists have uncovered a grim scene: the 3,000-year-old remains of 14 individuals. These remains, found near what is believed to be a Cupisnique temple, suggest ritualistic human sacrifices of an ancient culture preceding the Incas.

Significant headway has been made by Firefly Aerospace in the U.S. financial market, marked by a noteworthy valuation of $9.84 billion after its Nasdaq launch. The company's shares soared 55.6% on their debut, a testament to investor belief in its space and defense ventures.

The Texas-based aerospace firm, benefiting from its lunar projects and defense contracts, saw its shares reach heights of $71.16, surpassing the initial price of $45. This success highlights the market's current appetite for space industry investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)