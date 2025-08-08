Intriguing Discoveries: Ancient Rituals and Space Valuations
Recent archaeological findings in Peru reveal a 3,000-year-old human sacrifice site of the Cupisnique culture. Meanwhile, Firefly Aerospace achieves a $9.84 billion valuation with its successful Nasdaq debut, reflecting investor confidence in the expanding U.S. space and defense programs.
On Peru's northern coast, archaeologists have uncovered a grim scene: the 3,000-year-old remains of 14 individuals. These remains, found near what is believed to be a Cupisnique temple, suggest ritualistic human sacrifices of an ancient culture preceding the Incas.
Significant headway has been made by Firefly Aerospace in the U.S. financial market, marked by a noteworthy valuation of $9.84 billion after its Nasdaq launch. The company's shares soared 55.6% on their debut, a testament to investor belief in its space and defense ventures.
The Texas-based aerospace firm, benefiting from its lunar projects and defense contracts, saw its shares reach heights of $71.16, surpassing the initial price of $45. This success highlights the market's current appetite for space industry investments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Divine Rituals: Sacred Bhasma Aarti Illuminates Mahakaleshwar Temple During Shravan
Shree Swaminarayan Temple Vandalized in Racial Attack: A Community in Shock
Rising Tide of Racism: Melbourne's Hindu Temple and Restaurants Targeted
Tech Gains Propel S&P 500 and Nasdaq to Record Highs Amid Economic Uncertainty
Navy Chief's Reverent Visit to Ram Temple