Tragedy in the Himalayas: A Community's Struggle After Devastating Flash Flood

A devastating flash flood wreaked havoc in Dharali village, Uttarakhand, leading to the destruction of homes and a mounting death toll. Kameshwari Devi, a local resident, lost her son in the calamity.

As rescue efforts continue, survivors express frustration at the perceived lack of urgency. Despite claims of negligence, disaster response teams are utilizing sniffer dogs and thermal cameras to aid recovery efforts.

The tragedy has prompted officials to initiate an investigation into the flood's cause, with climate change cited as a potential factor. Concerns about unpreparedness and the region's vulnerability to natural disasters persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)