Tragic Construction Oversights: Safety Risks in Urban Development

The NHRC has taken serious note of safety lapses at construction sites leading to fatalities in Meerut and Pune. In Meerut, three children, aged 8-9, drowned after falling into a six-foot-deep pit allegedly neglected by a builder. The incident occurred as they were returning from a shop, highlighting safety oversights in newly developed colonies.

In response, the NHRC has demanded a detailed report from the Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary and police chief within two weeks, focusing on investigation status and compensation for the victims' families. Similarly, in Pune, a construction accident claimed a worker's life and injured three others, linked to the Japan International Cooperation Agency's river improvement project.

The NHRC has issued a notice to Maharashtra authorities, seeking clarity on the circumstances of the Pune incident and the current investigation's progress. These tragic events underscore the urgency for stricter safety protocols and accountability at construction sites to safeguard lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)