Rescue Missions in Uttarkashi: Helicopters, Bridges and Hope

In the wake of disastrous floods in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, rescue missions have reached a crescendo. Four helicopters have been tirelessly airlifting stranded individuals amid the catastrophic flash floods and landslides that claimed numerous lives.

As of Saturday, rescue efforts led to the airlifting of 277 people, bringing the total number of evacuated individuals to over 1,000. The district administration confirmed four fatalities, with 49 individuals still missing.

Efforts are underway to construct a Bailey bridge near Gangnani to restore road connectivity. Meanwhile, the air force's Chinook helicopter is ferrying essential equipment to aid relief operations, although power shortages and blocked highways present significant challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)