Rescue Missions in Uttarkashi: Helicopters, Bridges and Hope

Rescue operations in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi intensified after devastating flash floods and landslides claimed multiple lives. Helicopters airlifted 277 people, while more than 1,000 have been evacuated altogether. A Bailey bridge is rapidly being constructed to restore connectivity. Power outages and blocked roads continue to hinder search and rescue efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Uttarkashi | Updated: 09-08-2025 14:02 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 14:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of disastrous floods in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, rescue missions have reached a crescendo. Four helicopters have been tirelessly airlifting stranded individuals amid the catastrophic flash floods and landslides that claimed numerous lives.

As of Saturday, rescue efforts led to the airlifting of 277 people, bringing the total number of evacuated individuals to over 1,000. The district administration confirmed four fatalities, with 49 individuals still missing.

Efforts are underway to construct a Bailey bridge near Gangnani to restore road connectivity. Meanwhile, the air force's Chinook helicopter is ferrying essential equipment to aid relief operations, although power shortages and blocked highways present significant challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

