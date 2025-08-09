Revamping Varanasi: Toyota's Sustainable Mobility Mission

The Toyota Mobility Foundation (TMF) has unveiled five finalists in its USD 3 million Sustainable Cities Challenge, a significant initiative aimed at revolutionizing crowd management solutions in Varanasi. Known for its historical and spiritual significance, Varanasi faces massive congestion issues due to the influx of millions of visitors annually.

Partnering with the city of Varanasi, Challenge Works, and the World Resources Institute, the Sustainable Cities Challenge seeks groundbreaking approaches to enhance pedestrian and pilgrim movement in the city. The finalists, chosen from a competitive pool of 10 semi-finalists, specialize in AI, architecture, sustainable design, and urban planning. The cohort includes CITYDATA, Inc., Arcadis, VOGIC AI, The Urbanizer, and Prameya Consulting Private Limited.

Each of these innovative teams will receive USD 130,000 to test their solutions in Varanasi. As the program progresses, there is anticipation for the impact these solutions will have not only in Varanasi but also as a model for other heritage-rich, high-density cities. By 2026, winning teams from Varanasi, Detroit, and Venice will have the opportunity to expand their innovations with further funding support.

(With inputs from agencies.)