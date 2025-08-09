Left Menu

Revamping Varanasi: Toyota's Sustainable Mobility Mission

The Toyota Mobility Foundation has announced five finalists for the USD 3 million Sustainable Cities Challenge aimed at improving crowd management in Varanasi. The program, in collaboration with various partners, supports innovative solutions from firms in AI, architecture, and urban planning to alleviate congestion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 15:58 IST
Revamping Varanasi: Toyota's Sustainable Mobility Mission
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Toyota Mobility Foundation (TMF) has unveiled five finalists in its USD 3 million Sustainable Cities Challenge, a significant initiative aimed at revolutionizing crowd management solutions in Varanasi. Known for its historical and spiritual significance, Varanasi faces massive congestion issues due to the influx of millions of visitors annually.

Partnering with the city of Varanasi, Challenge Works, and the World Resources Institute, the Sustainable Cities Challenge seeks groundbreaking approaches to enhance pedestrian and pilgrim movement in the city. The finalists, chosen from a competitive pool of 10 semi-finalists, specialize in AI, architecture, sustainable design, and urban planning. The cohort includes CITYDATA, Inc., Arcadis, VOGIC AI, The Urbanizer, and Prameya Consulting Private Limited.

Each of these innovative teams will receive USD 130,000 to test their solutions in Varanasi. As the program progresses, there is anticipation for the impact these solutions will have not only in Varanasi but also as a model for other heritage-rich, high-density cities. By 2026, winning teams from Varanasi, Detroit, and Venice will have the opportunity to expand their innovations with further funding support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

Global
2
UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

 Global
3
Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communities

Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communi...

 New Zealand
4
Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programme

Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programm...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025