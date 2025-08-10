Left Menu

Delhi's Battle Against Waterlogging: Minister Verma's Efforts Examined

Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma inspected waterlogged areas in Connaught Place after heavy rain. The issue stems from a century-old drainage system altered by construction. Solutions include pumps and detailed studies. AAP criticized Verma's delayed response, especially following rain-related fatalities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 18:44 IST
Delhi's Battle Against Waterlogging: Minister Verma's Efforts Examined
waterlogging
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's Connaught Place faced severe waterlogging due to heavy rain, intensifying scrutiny on aging drainage systems. PWD Minister Parvesh Verma conducted inspections to address the situation, citing alterations to the 100-year-old drainage as a primary cause.

In response, Verma announced the installation of high-capacity pumps to enhance drainage efficiency. His late-night visits and detailed studies aim to provide long-term solutions to persistent water issues, although the current measures received criticism from political opponents.

The Aam Aadmi Party criticized Verma's supposedly delayed inspections and highlighted recent rain-related tragedies. AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj condemned the minister's timing and called for attention to the impacted families, reflecting ongoing political tensions regarding infrastructural accountability in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Freight Costs Push Up Manufactured Goods Prices and Influence Inflation

Turning Fuel into Food: OECD-FAO Call for Biofuel Cuts to Ease Global Price Shocks

How the U.S. Housing Bust Cut College Enrolment and Shaped Careers for a Decade

How EU ESG Banking Rules Target Poor Performers Yet Spare Key Green Transition Firms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025