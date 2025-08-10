Delhi's Battle Against Waterlogging: Minister Verma's Efforts Examined

Delhi's Connaught Place faced severe waterlogging due to heavy rain, intensifying scrutiny on aging drainage systems. PWD Minister Parvesh Verma conducted inspections to address the situation, citing alterations to the 100-year-old drainage as a primary cause.

In response, Verma announced the installation of high-capacity pumps to enhance drainage efficiency. His late-night visits and detailed studies aim to provide long-term solutions to persistent water issues, although the current measures received criticism from political opponents.

The Aam Aadmi Party criticized Verma's supposedly delayed inspections and highlighted recent rain-related tragedies. AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj condemned the minister's timing and called for attention to the impacted families, reflecting ongoing political tensions regarding infrastructural accountability in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)