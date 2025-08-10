Left Menu

India's Space Journey: From Humble Beginnings to Global Leadership

India's space program, led by ISRO, is set to launch a US-built 6,500 kg communication satellite using their own launcher. From its humble beginnings with a tiny US-supplied rocket in 1963, ISRO has seen significant growth, now ranking among the world's leading space agencies with ambitious missions ahead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 10-08-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 19:26 IST
India's Space Journey: From Humble Beginnings to Global Leadership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable journey of growth, India's space program, led by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), is poised to launch a 6,500 kg communication satellite built by the United States in the coming months, using its indigenous launch vehicle.

The announcement was made by ISRO Chairman V Narayanan during a recent event near Chennai. He reflected on the program's humble beginnings in 1963 with a tiny rocket donated by the US, highlighting how far the agency had come since then.

ISRO has achieved numerous milestones, including the successful launch of the costliest satellite, the NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR), and plans for a future human spaceflight program and building its own space station by 2035.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Freight Costs Push Up Manufactured Goods Prices and Influence Inflation

Turning Fuel into Food: OECD-FAO Call for Biofuel Cuts to Ease Global Price Shocks

How the U.S. Housing Bust Cut College Enrolment and Shaped Careers for a Decade

How EU ESG Banking Rules Target Poor Performers Yet Spare Key Green Transition Firms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025