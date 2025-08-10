India's Space Journey: From Humble Beginnings to Global Leadership

In a remarkable journey of growth, India's space program, led by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), is poised to launch a 6,500 kg communication satellite built by the United States in the coming months, using its indigenous launch vehicle.

The announcement was made by ISRO Chairman V Narayanan during a recent event near Chennai. He reflected on the program's humble beginnings in 1963 with a tiny rocket donated by the US, highlighting how far the agency had come since then.

ISRO has achieved numerous milestones, including the successful launch of the costliest satellite, the NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR), and plans for a future human spaceflight program and building its own space station by 2035.

(With inputs from agencies.)