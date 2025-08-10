Left Menu

Tremors in Turkey: A Wake-Up Call for Earthquake Preparedness

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck Turkey's northwestern province, with tremors reaching Istanbul. Aftershocks, including a 4.6 quake, followed. Citizens were warned to avoid damaged structures. A building in Sindirgi collapsed. The region, known for seismic activity, frequently experiences earthquakes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 10-08-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 23:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake rattled Turkey's northwestern province on Sunday evening, with tremors felt as far as 200 kilometers away in Istanbul.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Agency confirmed that several aftershocks ensued, the most significant being a 4.6 magnitude tremor. Authorities urged residents to steer clear of damaged buildings, highlighting the dangers posed by structural instability.

Local reports indicated a building's collapse in the town of Sindirgi, the quake's epicenter. Turkey's position on major fault lines results in frequent seismic activity, underscoring the nation's vulnerability to earthquakes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

