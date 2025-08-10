Tremors in Turkey: A Wake-Up Call for Earthquake Preparedness

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake rattled Turkey's northwestern province on Sunday evening, with tremors felt as far as 200 kilometers away in Istanbul.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Agency confirmed that several aftershocks ensued, the most significant being a 4.6 magnitude tremor. Authorities urged residents to steer clear of damaged buildings, highlighting the dangers posed by structural instability.

Local reports indicated a building's collapse in the town of Sindirgi, the quake's epicenter. Turkey's position on major fault lines results in frequent seismic activity, underscoring the nation's vulnerability to earthquakes.

