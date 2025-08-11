Left Menu

Destructive Quake Rattles Turkey: Rescues Underway

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake hit Turkey's Balikesir province, collapsing buildings and trapping people in debris. The quake's epicenter was in Sindirgi, with tremors reaching Istanbul. Rescuers are racing to save trapped individuals. Turkey's seismic activity remains a constant risk, having previously experienced deadly quakes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 11-08-2025 00:06 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 00:06 IST
Destructive Quake Rattles Turkey: Rescues Underway
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

A powerful earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale jolted Turkey's northwestern province of Balikesir on Sunday, leading to the collapse of approximately a dozen buildings, according to local officials. Rescue efforts are underway for at least two individuals who remain trapped within the debris of a fallen structure.

The tremor, centered in the town of Sindirgi, reverberated throughout the region, reaching as far as Istanbul, located 200 kilometers away and home to over 16 million residents. Sindirgi's mayor, Serkan Sak, reported that emergency teams have already rescued four people from a collapsed building and are working to free two more.

Additionally, several homes in the nearby village of Golcuk were devastated, and a mosque's minaret was reduced to rubble. Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Agency has confirmed subsequent aftershocks, including a 4.6 magnitude quake, and has urged the public to avoid entering damaged structures. With Turkey straddling major seismic fault lines, the nation continues to endure frequent and occasionally lethal earthquakes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025