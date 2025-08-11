Destructive Quake Rattles Turkey: Rescues Underway

A powerful earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale jolted Turkey's northwestern province of Balikesir on Sunday, leading to the collapse of approximately a dozen buildings, according to local officials. Rescue efforts are underway for at least two individuals who remain trapped within the debris of a fallen structure.

The tremor, centered in the town of Sindirgi, reverberated throughout the region, reaching as far as Istanbul, located 200 kilometers away and home to over 16 million residents. Sindirgi's mayor, Serkan Sak, reported that emergency teams have already rescued four people from a collapsed building and are working to free two more.

Additionally, several homes in the nearby village of Golcuk were devastated, and a mosque's minaret was reduced to rubble. Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Agency has confirmed subsequent aftershocks, including a 4.6 magnitude quake, and has urged the public to avoid entering damaged structures. With Turkey straddling major seismic fault lines, the nation continues to endure frequent and occasionally lethal earthquakes.

(With inputs from agencies.)