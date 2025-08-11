Left Menu

NASA Crew-10: Triumph of Global Collaboration in Space

NASA's Crew-10 astronauts have left the International Space Station, concluding a five-month mission. The team, including U.S., Japanese, and Russian members, traveled on a SpaceX Dragon capsule. They are expected to splash down off the California coast after a 17.5-hour journey back to Earth.

Updated: 11-08-2025 02:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

NASA's Crew-10 mission marked the return of four astronauts from the International Space Station on Friday. They began their journey back to Earth inside a SpaceX Dragon capsule, concluding a five-month tenure at the orbital laboratory.

The team consisted of U.S. astronauts Nichole Ayers and mission commander Anne McClain, alongside Japanese astronaut Takuya Onishi and Russian cosmonaut Kirill Peskov. Their departure initiated from the ISS in the afternoon, all boarding the gumdrop-shaped capsule for their return mission.

Scheduled for a 17.5-hour trek, the space travelers are set to land off the West Coast of the United States, near California, on Saturday morning, marking a significant chapter in international space cooperation and exploration.

