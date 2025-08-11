NASA Crew-10: Triumph of Global Collaboration in Space
NASA's Crew-10 mission marked the return of four astronauts from the International Space Station on Friday. They began their journey back to Earth inside a SpaceX Dragon capsule, concluding a five-month tenure at the orbital laboratory.
The team consisted of U.S. astronauts Nichole Ayers and mission commander Anne McClain, alongside Japanese astronaut Takuya Onishi and Russian cosmonaut Kirill Peskov. Their departure initiated from the ISS in the afternoon, all boarding the gumdrop-shaped capsule for their return mission.
Scheduled for a 17.5-hour trek, the space travelers are set to land off the West Coast of the United States, near California, on Saturday morning, marking a significant chapter in international space cooperation and exploration.
