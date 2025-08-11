Left Menu

Swift Response Averts Tragedy in Navi Mumbai Hospital Fire

A fire erupted in the basement of a Navi Mumbai hospital, prompting an evacuation. All 21 patients were safely evacuated, with no injuries reported. Emergency services extinguished the blaze in approximately an hour, and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Updated: 11-08-2025 14:17 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 14:17 IST
A fire broke out in the basement of a private hospital in Nerul, Navi Mumbai, on Monday. No injuries were reported as patients were safely evacuated, thanks to the efforts of fire brigade personnel.

The incident, which occurred at noon, was at a facility in Sector 6, according to Vashi Fire Station officer Rohan Kokate. At the time, the hospital housed 21 patients.

Ten patients were rescued by firefighters, while the others exited the building on their own. Subsequently, twenty patients were transferred to a hospital in Panvel, with one person admitted locally. Five fire engines managed to control the blaze within an hour, although the basement sustained severe damage. The fire's cause is under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

