Swift Response Averts Tragedy in Navi Mumbai Hospital Fire

A fire broke out in the basement of a private hospital in Nerul, Navi Mumbai, on Monday. No injuries were reported as patients were safely evacuated, thanks to the efforts of fire brigade personnel.

The incident, which occurred at noon, was at a facility in Sector 6, according to Vashi Fire Station officer Rohan Kokate. At the time, the hospital housed 21 patients.

Ten patients were rescued by firefighters, while the others exited the building on their own. Subsequently, twenty patients were transferred to a hospital in Panvel, with one person admitted locally. Five fire engines managed to control the blaze within an hour, although the basement sustained severe damage. The fire's cause is under investigation.

