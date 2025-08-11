Monsoon Rollercoaster: India's Uneven Rainfall Distribution

India has witnessed normal rainfall levels this monsoon season, albeit with significant variation among states, according to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

As of August 10, the nation recorded a cumulative rainfall of 539 mm, slightly above the long-period average of 535.6 mm. This places the country's rainfall in the 'normal' category for the period. However, sharp spatial and temporal disparities persist, with 25 out of 36 states and union territories falling within the normal range, while regions like Arunachal Pradesh and Bihar face significant deficits.

The IMD expects a wetter second half of the season but warns of persistently uneven distribution affecting some areas, impacting agriculture and local livelihoods.

