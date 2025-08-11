Monsoon Rollercoaster: India's Uneven Rainfall Distribution
India's monsoon season has recorded normal rainfall levels so far, but distribution has been uneven, with 25 regions falling within the normal range and several others showing deficits or excesses. The IMD predicts increased rainfall overall in the second half of the monsoon season, despite ongoing regional disparities.
- Country:
- India
India has witnessed normal rainfall levels this monsoon season, albeit with significant variation among states, according to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
As of August 10, the nation recorded a cumulative rainfall of 539 mm, slightly above the long-period average of 535.6 mm. This places the country's rainfall in the 'normal' category for the period. However, sharp spatial and temporal disparities persist, with 25 out of 36 states and union territories falling within the normal range, while regions like Arunachal Pradesh and Bihar face significant deficits.
The IMD expects a wetter second half of the season but warns of persistently uneven distribution affecting some areas, impacting agriculture and local livelihoods.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- monsoon
- rainfall
- IMD
- weather
- agriculture
- climate
- forecast
- regional disparities
- national GDP
ALSO READ
Relentless Rainfall Engulfs Rajasthan: Weather Update
Mongolia’s Climate Transition: Empowering Citizens for a Just and Sustainable Future
Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix
Revolutionizing Agriculture with Digital Machinery Mapping in Andhra Pradesh
COP30: Facing Climate Challenges at the Amazon's Edge