Left Menu

Punjab Government Repeals Controversial Land Pooling Policy Amid Protests

The AAP government in Punjab has withdrawn its land pooling policy following widespread opposition from political parties and farmer groups. The policy faced criticism for potentially exploiting farmers, leading to an interim halt by the High Court. The withdrawal reverses all actions taken under the policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-08-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 19:14 IST
Punjab Government Repeals Controversial Land Pooling Policy Amid Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab government, led by the AAP, retracted its land pooling policy on Monday due to intense opposition from rival political factions and agricultural organizations. The policy had been defended by the state but faced legal challenges culminating in an interim wait from the High Court.

Under this now-rescinded policy, landowners were to receive specific plots in exchange for their land, aimed at urban development. However, concerns over hasty implementation and lack of proper assessments led to its withdrawal.

The decision comes after widespread protests from major political parties and farmer groups who criticized the policy as exploitative. The administration had initially planned extensive land acquisitions for urbanization projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI killing scientific creativity? New study warns of research skill collapse

Climate migration deepens urban inequality as myths sustain informal settlements

Remote sensing tech fuels global leap in wildfire detection and mapping

GenAI’s double-edged impact on education: Misconceptions, bias and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025