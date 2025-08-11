Punjab Government Repeals Controversial Land Pooling Policy Amid Protests

The Punjab government, led by the AAP, retracted its land pooling policy on Monday due to intense opposition from rival political factions and agricultural organizations. The policy had been defended by the state but faced legal challenges culminating in an interim wait from the High Court.

Under this now-rescinded policy, landowners were to receive specific plots in exchange for their land, aimed at urban development. However, concerns over hasty implementation and lack of proper assessments led to its withdrawal.

The decision comes after widespread protests from major political parties and farmer groups who criticized the policy as exploitative. The administration had initially planned extensive land acquisitions for urbanization projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)