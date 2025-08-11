India's Ambitious River Interlinking Program Stalls Amidst Challenges
India's river interlinking initiative faces setbacks due to delays, inadequate studies, and inter-state disputes. Despite some progress, only one project is under implementation. The parliamentary panel suggests more studies to gain state support and urges completion of existing projects, stressing the need for better flood management and dam safety measures.
India's ambitious river interlinking program, intended to address persisting issues like water scarcity, droughts, and floods, is facing significant challenges, according to a parliamentary panel report.
The Standing Committee on Water Resources highlighted multiple hurdles, such as pre-feasibility studies completion and lack of detailed project reports for many interlinking projects, with only the Ken-Betwa project actively underway.
The panel emphasized the need for enhanced socio-economic and ecological studies to expedite project acceptance and implementation, while expressing concerns over the under-utilization of funds and the essential task of dam safety administration.
