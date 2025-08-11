India's Ambitious River Interlinking Program Stalls Amidst Challenges

India's ambitious river interlinking program, intended to address persisting issues like water scarcity, droughts, and floods, is facing significant challenges, according to a parliamentary panel report.

The Standing Committee on Water Resources highlighted multiple hurdles, such as pre-feasibility studies completion and lack of detailed project reports for many interlinking projects, with only the Ken-Betwa project actively underway.

The panel emphasized the need for enhanced socio-economic and ecological studies to expedite project acceptance and implementation, while expressing concerns over the under-utilization of funds and the essential task of dam safety administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)