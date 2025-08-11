Left Menu

Deadly Rains Wreak Havoc in Uttar Pradesh

Six people lost their lives in rain-related incidents throughout Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours. The state's flood crisis, affecting 23 districts and over 200,000 residents, has prompted significant government-led relief efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 11-08-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 21:44 IST
Heavy rains in Uttar Pradesh have claimed six lives in the past 24 hours, according to an official report by the state relief commissioner. The fatalities include snake bites in Pratapgarh, Banda, and Sant Kabir Nagar, a drowning in Lucknow and Mahoba, and an incident due to excessive rain in Sambhal.

The floods have ravaged 23 districts, leaving more than two lakh people affected across 565 villages. Districts on the list include Ayodhya, Bahraich, Ballia, Barabanki, and many others in the state.

The state government is working tirelessly, aided by local administrations and various departments, to conduct relief operations. These efforts aim to provide safe shelter and food supplies to those impacted by the deluge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

