Taiwan Braces for Typhoon Podul: Evacuations and Preparations Underway

Taiwan is hastily evacuating hundreds before Typhoon Podul's expected landfall on the southeastern coast. With gusts reaching 155 kph, Podul follows earlier storms that caused significant damage. Authorities focus on preventing overflow from natural dams and ensuring safety ahead of heavy rain and potential flooding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 12-08-2025 09:12 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 09:12 IST
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Authorities in Taiwan are hastily evacuating hundreds of residents in anticipation of Typhoon Podul, expected to make landfall on the island's southeastern coast. Previous storms have already caused significant flooding and damage, prompting increased vigilance.

The storm, with wind speeds up to 155 kph, is projected to hit Taitung and move toward Taiwan's densely populated western coast before heading to China's Fujian province. Nearly 700 people in Hualien County face evacuation due to the risk posed by a natural dam formed after a landslide.

Heavy rains of up to 600 mm are forecasted for the southern mountainous regions, raising concerns over further flooding. Authorities continue recovery efforts from July's typhoon, which disrupted power supply and caused widespread destruction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

