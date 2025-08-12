Relocating Villages for Tiger Conservation: A Controversial Decision in Telangana

The Telangana government's proposal to relocate five villages from the core area of the Amrabad Tiger Reserve has received 'in-principle' approval from the environment ministry's advisory committee. The move aims to consolidate wildlife habitats and reduce human-wildlife conflicts.

According to the proposal, the relocation will occur in two phases, with a total of 1,501.88 hectares of reserve forest land being de-notified. Phase I will involve shifting 417 families, while Phase II will relocate 836 families. The financial requirement is estimated to be Rs 62.55 crore and Rs 125.4 crore for each phase respectively.

Despite receiving all necessary approvals, the proposal has faced criticism from some environmental and tribal rights organizations. These groups argue that the relocations might not be entirely voluntary, raising concerns over potential coercion. The advisory committee insists the process is voluntary and necessary for ensuring the core areas remain inviolate for tiger conservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)